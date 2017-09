McDermott, Sonnenschein Sherman Steer $61M NYC Deal

Law360, Minneapolis (September 11, 2017, 4:47 PM EDT) -- McDermott Will & Emery LLP represented Akelius Real Estate Management LLC in connection with its roughly $60.9 million purchase of a Manhattan apartment building from Sonnenschein Sherman & Deutsch LLP-counseled BRG Management LLC, according to records made public in New York on Monday.



The deal is for 321 E. 22nd St. The six-story property has 115 units and was built in 1968, according to StreetEasy's listing for the building.



The building has a total of 81,500 square feet, and listings at the property from the past...

