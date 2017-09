NFL Wants Elliott's Suspension Restored Pending Appeal

Law360, New York (September 11, 2017, 6:12 PM EDT) -- The NFL is challenging a Texas federal judge's order Friday halting Dallas Cowboys star running back Ezekiel Elliott’s six-game domestic violence suspension, appealing the case to the Fifth Circuit on Monday, meaning the NFL and the players union may once again face off in a federal appeals court.



The NFL filed a notice of appeal Monday after a Texas federal judge issued the preliminary injunction requested by the National Football League Players Association to stop the decision by league-appointed arbitrator Harold Henderson, which upheld Elliott’s full six-game...

To view the full article, register now.