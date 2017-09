Drugmakers Slam Ohio AG's Suit Over Opioid Crisis

Law360, New York (September 11, 2017, 5:05 PM EDT) -- Purdue Pharma, Allergan, Endo, Johnson & Johnson unit Janssen and Teva unit Cephalon urged an Ohio state court Friday to dismiss the state attorney general's allegations that the pharmaceutical companies contributed to the opioid epidemic by downplaying their treatments' risks.



The companies said Attorney General Mike DeWine's claims are preempted by federal law because the safety representations were approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The allegations also lack specific details and proof that physicians relied on the alleged misrepresentations when prescribing the treatments, according...

