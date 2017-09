Hamas Victims Ask High Court To OK Iranian Artifact Seizure

Law360, Washington (September 11, 2017, 6:18 PM EDT) -- Victims of a 1997 Hamas bombing have told the U.S. Supreme Court that the Seventh Circuit’s decision preventing them from seizing Persian artifacts held in two Chicago museums to satisfy a $71.5 million judgment against Iran goes against what Congress intended when it enacted a 2008 law.



In their opening brief, filed on Sept. 1, the victims, who were injured or had family members killed when three suicide bombers blew themselves up in a crowded Jerusalem mall, said that the Seventh Circuit’s narrow reading of 28...

