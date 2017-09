Texas Judge Says States Erred In Bid To Pull DACA Challenge

Law360, Dallas (September 11, 2017, 1:47 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge on Friday told Texas and a group of other states they can’t merely dismiss their challenge to federal deferred deportation programs, saying the “extensive and hard-fought clashes over the merits” of the case mean dismissal by notice to the court is not appropriate.



U.S. District Judge Andrew S. Hanen said his order shouldn’t be interpreted to “presage any ultimate ruling” if the states file a different form of dismissal motion. But he told Texas it could not use Federal Rule of Civil...

To view the full article, register now.