FCC Trims Outdated Common Carrier Regs

Law360, New York (September 11, 2017, 4:54 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission issued an order Friday to streamline and eliminate regulations pertaining to common carriers, which are highly regulated as utility services and currently include internet service providers.



Following the FCC’s prior notice of proposed rulemaking with regard to modernizing common carrier rules, the agency ordered the elimination of rules from which it has granted unconditional forbearance to all carriers, relieving them of those regulatory obligations, and the deletion of references to telegraph service from certain rules.



The order was issued as the agency...

