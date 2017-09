Senate Takes Up $700B Defense Authorization, Reform Bill

Law360, Washington (September 11, 2017, 7:08 PM EDT) -- The Senate voted Monday to take up a $700 billion bill authorizing defense spending and other reforms, setting off debate over buying reforms, base closures and the overall funding of the federal government.



As a result of the 89-3 vote the Senate is set to debate more than 300 amendments to the National Defense Authorization Act and measures ranging from Afghan translator visas to cybersecurity as part of the bill. The Senate version of the bill would give federal defense programs a $700 billion total budget...

