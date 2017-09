State Dept. OKs $3.9B In Fighter Jet, Arms Sales To Bahrain

Law360, Nashville (September 11, 2017, 6:38 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of State on Friday signed off on four foreign military sales deals to Bahrain collectively worth more than $3.9 billion, including significant deals to purchase new F-16 fighter jets and upgrade existing jets.



In the largest of the deals, Bahrain will purchase 19 F-16V jets, the recent version of the decades-old jet, made by Lockheed Martin Corp., for $2.785 billion, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency said. The deal also includes related engines, guns, radars, missile launchers, and other related equipment, as well as...

