Litigation Risk Ebbs Even As Data Hacks Rise, Report Says

Law360, New York (September 11, 2017, 3:34 PM EDT) -- Despite data hacks dominating the headlines and becoming a fact of everyday life, the risk companies face of being sued following a breach remains relatively low as consumers continue to face difficulties establishing an injury, a new report by Bryan Cave LLP says.



Companies should continue to prepare for the risk of litigation, but dire warnings about the chances of being sued market fear more than sound strategy, according to the firm.



Despite a modest 7 percent uptick in filings, most are clustered around high-profile breaches,...

