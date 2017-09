Fed. Circ. Affirms Wash Systems Maker's Wins In IP Row

Law360, New York (September 11, 2017, 10:16 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Monday affirmed a Utah federal court's holding that a maker of washing systems for helicopters and aircraft engines did not infringe the asserted claims of two patents held by a rival that cover portable wash pad systems.



The appellate court panel did not expand in its one-sentence order on its rationale for affirming the District of Utah's August 2016 partial final judgment that Hydro Engineering Inc. did not infringe the asserted claims of the patents held by Petter Investments, also known as...

