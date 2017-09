Hitachi, Purchasers Strike $14M Deal In Antitrust Suit

Law360, Los Angeles (September 12, 2017, 9:52 PM EDT) -- Hitachi Chemical Co. has agreed to pay two putative classes of indirect purchasers $14 million to end their accusations the manufacturer schemed with competitors to jack up the price of capacitors, according to a proposed settlement filed Friday in California federal court.



The bulk of the settlement, $13.4 million, would go to a proposed class of buyers of electrolytic capacitors — an essential part of DVD players, computers, car engines and air bag systems — manufactured by Hitachi or one of its alleged co-conspirators from a...

