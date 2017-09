Fraud Claim Nixed In Calif. Suit Over Botched Knee Surgery

Law360, Los Angeles (September 11, 2017, 4:14 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Monday dismissed a fraud claim in a medical malpractice suit accusing a doctor of botching a man’s knee replacement surgery and fraudulently concealing an infection, saying there is no evidence that the doctor knew about the infection.



Ahead of a jury trial, U.S. Magistrate Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley granted partial summary judgment in favor of Dr. David Jupina and his practice group, Tri Valley Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Group Inc., in a suit brought by William Denis McCann accusing the health...

To view the full article, register now.