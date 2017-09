Utility Asks Justices To Rule On Immunity In SolarCity Case

Law360, New York (September 11, 2017, 8:40 PM EDT) -- An Arizona utility has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn a Ninth Circuit ruling that refused it an immediate appeal of a lower court’s determination that the utility wasn’t immune from SolarCity Corp.’s antitrust suit, arguing the case would address an important threshold issue and resolve a circuit split.



The Salt River Project Agricultural Improvement and Power District said in a petition for a writ of certiorari filed Thursday that the Supreme Court should hear its case because it addresses an issue that the circuit...

To view the full article, register now.