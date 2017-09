Bank Fraud Charges Against Jewelry Store Owner Dismissed

Law360, New York (September 11, 2017, 6:15 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts federal judge on Monday threw out the government’s criminal case against a luxury jewelry store owner charged with falsifying inventory entries to receive additional financing, saying the government didn’t try hard enough to make a timely arrest.



Like the initial indictment, which was tossed in July, the superseding indictment violates the Sixth Amendment right to a speedy trial for Raman Handa, CEO of jewelry retailer Alpha Omega, U.S. District Judge Rya W. Zobel said. The court tossed the original indictment after determining a six-year...

