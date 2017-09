Perfect 10 Takes Giganews Copyright Case To Supreme Court

Law360, New York (September 11, 2017, 5:28 PM EDT) -- Adult website operator Perfect 10 Inc. is taking its copyright case against Giganews Inc. to the U.S. Supreme Court, warning the justices that a Ninth Circuit ruling on the case greenlighted “the largest black market for copyrighted works in human history.”



In an Aug. 31 petition for writ of certiorari, Perfect 10 asked the high court to overturn a January ruling from the Ninth Circuit that said the company couldn’t sue Giganews and Livewire Services for either direct or secondary infringement over adult images shared by their...

To view the full article, register now.