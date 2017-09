Commerce Slaps Anti-Dumping Duties On Synthetic Rubber

Law360, Washington (September 11, 2017, 6:30 PM EDT) -- The Department of Commerce has issued anti-dumping duty orders on imports of synthetic rubber used in tires imported from Brazil, Poland, Mexico and South Korea after the department and the International Trade Commission determined the goods were being sold into the U.S. market at prices that unfairly undercut local producers.



Commerce announced the anti-dumping order on imports of emulsion styrene-butadiene rubber, with anti-dumping margins on the goods ranging from 9.66 to 44.3 percent, in a notice scheduled for publication Tuesday in the Federal Register.



The announcement...

