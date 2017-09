Contractor Urges DC Circ. Not To End Appeal Of $8.5M Award

Law360, New York (September 12, 2017, 5:45 PM EDT) -- A U.S. engineering firm challenging an $8.5 million arbitration award against it issued to an Afghan builder asked the D.C. Circuit to deny the builder’s bid for a quick escape from the appeal, arguing that the public policy issues in the case are too complex to be decided by summary affirmance.



Symbion Power LLC on Friday argued that a court order enforcing the judgment in favor of Afghan company Venco Imtiaz Construction Co. ran afoul of public policy goals since it was fundamentally inconsistent with an...

