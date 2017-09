Insurer Can't Ditch $5M Chuck E. Cheese Coverage Dispute

Law360, Dallas (September 12, 2017, 8:13 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge on Tuesday denied Travelers’ bid to bring a quick end to a coverage dispute with Chuck E. Cheese owner CEC Entertainment Inc. over $4.9 million in defense costs for shareholder litigation stemming from the chain’s merger price.



In a ruling from the bench, U.S. District Judge Barbara M.G. Lynn denied Travelers Casualty and Surety Co. of America’s motion to dismiss, but said she would reconsider some of the insurer's arguments in a later motion once the parties had more fully developed the...

