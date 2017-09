TravelCenters Gets Damages In Comdata Fuel Card Row

Law360, Wilmington (September 11, 2017, 7:36 PM EDT) -- The parent company of highway truck stop companies TravelCenters of America and Petro Stopping Centers got a win in Delaware Chancery Court on Monday when the court decided it was entitled to damages arising from the termination of a merchant agreement with its trucking fleet fuel card processor.



In an opinion written by Chancellor Andre G. Bouchard, the court found that TA Operating LLC did not default under the merchant agreement with Comdata by not installing radio frequency identification technology at its 225 locations in a...

