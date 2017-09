Texas AG Sues ‘Reputation Management’ Company

Law360, Houston (September 11, 2017, 5:59 PM EDT) -- Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a lawsuit in state court in Houston on Monday against “reputation management” company Solvera Group Inc., alleging that through deception it perpetrated a scheme and lied to its customers, local attorneys, judges and search engines like Google to have negative comments scrubbed from the internet.



California-based Solvera Group — which operates as Instant Complaint Removers, and operates the websites instantcomplaintremovers.com and defamationremoval.com — allegedly operated the scheme by telling its customers that for a fee of about $5,000 it could...

To view the full article, register now.