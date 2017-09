6th Circ. Says Flint Water Crisis Suit Belongs In State Court

Law360, New York (September 11, 2017, 8:44 PM EDT) -- A split Sixth Circuit on Monday directed that litigation against Michigan environmental officials over the Flint water crisis be returned to state court, breaking down brick by brick the officials’ argument that their work was carried out under federal orders.



The Sixth Circuit agreed with an August 2016 decision in which a Michigan federal judge returned three cases over the Flint water crisis back to Michigan state court in Genesee County, saying that the four current or former Michigan Department of Environmental Quality officials who challenged...

To view the full article, register now.