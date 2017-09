Stock-Drop Suit Targeting PJT For Banker's Fraud Thrown Out

Law360, New York (September 11, 2017, 7:12 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan federal judge on Friday tossed a securities fraud suit targeting PJT Partners Inc. over the massive fraud perpetrated by Andrew Caspersen, finding the suit did not link the fallen private equity banker's deceit to any viable claim that the bank set out to deceive shareholders.



U.S. District Judge Valerie E. Caproni's dismissal came days after she indicated at oral argument that she saw the would-be class action brought by investor Gregory G. Barrett as weak. The judge granted leave for the complaint to be...

