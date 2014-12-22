Former F-Squared CEO Finally Heads To Trial In Fraud Case

Law360, Boston (September 11, 2017, 5:20 PM EDT) -- A civil trial in Boston kicked off Monday to determine whether the CEO of defunct stock-picker F-Squared intended to deceive the market about his flagship product.



The SEC said in its civil suit, filed in 2014, that Howard Present lied to the market about F-Squared's AlphaSector model portfolio. (AP) Massachusetts U.S. District Judge Leo Sorokin whittled down the pool of prospective jurors in the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s suit against Howard Present by asking them whether all advertising was inherently deceptive, and whether all financial...

To view the full article, register now.