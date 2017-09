Ex-NJ Housing Exec Gets 3-Year Probation In HUD Case

Law360, New York (September 11, 2017, 6:58 PM EDT) -- The former executive director of the Ocean City Housing Authority has been slapped in New Jersey federal court with a sentence of three years' probation for embezzling funds from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to cover the purchase of dozens of MasterCard gift cards that she used for personal expenses or gave to family and friends.



Alesia Watson, 54, of Galloway Township, New Jersey, had previously pled guilty to one count of embezzling federal funds received from HUD and administered by the housing...

