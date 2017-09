NFL Could Face Another Prolonged Fight In Latest Labor Tiff

Law360, New York (September 13, 2017, 5:57 PM EDT) -- The NFL's disciplinary process is once again under the microscope as the league looks to overturn a ruling that put Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott's six-game suspension on hold, but while the league has previously been successful in federal circuit courts, experts say it might not be an easy fight this time around.



On Friday, U.S. District Judge Amos L. Mazzant found that Elliott was subjected to what appeared to be a fundamentally unfair process after an NFL-appointed arbitrator refused to force Elliott's accuser and...

