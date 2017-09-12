US Unveils Preliminary Duties On Chinese Tool Chests

Law360, New York (September 12, 2017, 3:10 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce on Tuesday determined that the Chinese government was unfairly subsidizing the production of metal tool chests and cabinets and announced preliminary tariffs on those goods, which accounted for nearly $1 billion worth of imports last year.



Commerce’s International Trade Administration leveled preliminary countervailing duties ranging from 17.32 percent to 32.07 percent on Chinese producers after determining that Beijing’s subsidies were giving the country’s tool chest makers an unfair advantage in the U.S. market.



“The subsidization of goods by foreign governments is...

