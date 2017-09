DOJ Hits Ex-Deutsche Trader With Crisis-Era Fraud Claim

Law360, New York (September 11, 2017, 8:04 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice on Monday accused the former head of subprime trading at Deutsche Bank of misrepresenting the characteristics of two residential mortgage-backed securities prior to the financial crisis, in a civil suit filed in New York federal court.



In 2007, Deutsche Bank allegedly sold investors a $1 billion security called HE4 and a $400 million security called HE5, which were mischaracterized by Paul Mangione, resulting in “hundreds of millions of dollars” of losses, according to the complaint.



“The defendant fraudulently induced investors, including...

