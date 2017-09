White House Pushes To Make Surveillance Law Permanent

Law360, New York (September 12, 2017, 1:50 PM EDT) -- U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats have urged Congress to permanently reauthorize a statute allowing for the surveillance of foreign targets outside the United States, saying it provides for the collection of information that is critical to the intelligence community, the U.S. Department of Justice said on Monday.



The officials penned a letter to congressional leadership on Thursday requesting reauthorization of Title VII of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act before it expires at the end of the year, largely focusing...

