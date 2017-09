'Monkey Selfie' Copyright Suit Ends In Settlement

Law360, New York (September 11, 2017, 7:58 PM EDT) -- People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals on Monday announced a settlement to end a highly publicized copyright lawsuit it filed over the famous “monkey selfie,” saying a nature photographer agreed to donate to charity to end the unusual case.



The settlement means that the Ninth Circuit, where the dispute is currently pending, will not issue a ruling on the subject at the center of a bizarre suit: whether Naruto, the monkey that snapped the viral image, has standing to file a copyright lawsuit in court....

