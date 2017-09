Cadwalader Adds SEC Litigator, 2 Others In NY, DC

Law360, New York (September 15, 2017, 3:22 PM EDT) -- A former New York federal prosecutor, a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission senior counsel and an Olshan Frome Wolosky LLP securities and bankruptcy partner have joined Cadwalader Wickersham & Taft LLP in New York and Washington, D.C.



Todd Blanche, a prosecutor at the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York from 2006 to 2014 and more recently at WilmerHale, and Ellen Holloman, a former Olshan Frome partner, joined Cadwalader in New York, the firm said Tuesday. Kyle DeYoung, the senior counsel to the director...

