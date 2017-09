Food Processor Asks 5th Circ. To Revive $1M Coverage Suit

Law360, New York (September 12, 2017, 5:40 PM EDT) -- A Louisiana restaurant management company and a food manufacturer asked the Fifth Circuit on Monday to revive their suit seeking about $1 million in coverage from an insurer in connection with an ammonia leak, saying that letting the adverse ruling stand would irreparably harm Louisiana insurance law.



Al Copeland Investments LLC and Diversified Foods & Seasonings LLC said that First Specialty Insurance Corp., in a case that presents a new legal issue, breached their contracts and violated state law in denying or cutting short their claims...

To view the full article, register now.