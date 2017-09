DOJ Asks 5th Circ. To Allow Part Of Sanctuary City Ban

Law360, New York (September 12, 2017, 8:39 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice on Tuesday asked the Fifth Circuit to stay the block on the detainer provision in Texas’ anti-sanctuary city law, known as S.B. 4, claiming the Constitution permits local officials to hold immigrants in response to federal requests.



In an amicus brief, the DOJ urged the appeals court to stay the lower court’s injunction of the detainer section of Texas’ Senate Bill 4, or S.B. 4.



The law includes a requirement that agencies comply with immigration detainer requests from U.S. Immigration and...

