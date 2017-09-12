Deals Rumor Mill: Toshiba, QHotels, Bandhan Bank

Law360, New York (September 12, 2017, 4:32 PM EDT) -- Toshiba Corp. has struggled to come to terms with Western Digital Corp. on a deal for its sought-after memory chip business and is now turning its attention to a group led by Bain Capital LP and SK Hynix Inc., according to a Tuesday report from Reuters. The report said Toshiba had hoped to have an agreement with Western Digital and its partners by the middle of this week, but negotiations have stalled and the company is now focused on sealing a deal with the Bain-led consortium...

