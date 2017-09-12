CoStar Inks Deal To Buy ForRent For $385M

Law360, Minneapolis (September 12, 2017, 4:04 PM EDT) -- Commercial real estate analytics firm CoStar Group Inc. is buying digital advertising company ForRent for $385 million, according an announcement from the firms on Tuesday.



Per the terms of the deal, CoStar Group is paying $350 million in cash as well as $35 million in CoStar stock, and the acquisition gives CoStar access to several multifamily websites and thousands of listings, the companies said Tuesday.



"We believe this is a beneficial combination for all of our constituents," Andrew Florance, founder and CEO of CoStar Group, said...

