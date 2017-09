Senate Panel Advances Key Energy Noms

Law360, New York (September 19, 2017, 12:01 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources on Tuesday advanced the nominations of two Federal Energy Regulatory Commissioners, including President Donald Trump's pick to lead the agency, as well as the Department of Interior's land and minerals management boss and its solicitor, and the Department of Energy's top lawyer.



The committee sent the nominations of FERC picks Kevin McIntyre and Richard Glick to the full Senate by a voice vote, as well as Joseph Balash, Trump's pick to be the DOI's assistant secretary for...

