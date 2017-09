Ex-Navy Commander Lands 18 Months for Bribery Scandal

Law360, Washington (September 12, 2017, 8:33 PM EDT) -- A Hawaii federal judge Monday sentenced a retired U.S. Navy commander to 18 months in prison for lying to the government a​bout his relationship with the owner of a Singapore-based government contracting company at the center of a wide-reaching corruption scandal.



U.S. District Judge Susan Oki Mollway ordered David Kapaun, a former surface warfare officer for the Navy and deputy chief of staff for the U.S. Special Operations Command Pacific, to pay $25,000 in fines and $50,000 in restitution, complete 200 hours of community service, and...

