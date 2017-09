Morgan Lewis Scores Ex-Padres Exec To Helm Sports Group

Law360, New York (September 15, 2017, 5:44 PM EDT) -- A former executive with the San Diego Padres and Arizona Diamondbacks baseball teams who also founded a sports-focused private investment firm has joined Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP to help lead its global sports industry initiative, the firm said.



Jeffrey S. Moorad, who also helped create sports agency Steinberg Moorad & Dunn Inc., has joined Morgan Lewis in Orange County, California, as a partner and chairman of the initiative and will lead it alongside firm partner Jack Concannon, according to a Sept. 11 release by the...

