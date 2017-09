Health Plans Want RICO Suit Against Abbott Rebooted

Law360, Chicago (September 12, 2017, 2:38 PM EDT) -- A proposed class of health benefit plans asked the Seventh Circuit to reboot their Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act suit against Abbott Laboratories Inc. over the drug Depakote on Tuesday, claiming they were the victims of the company’s promotion of the drug for off-label use.



In oral arguments, lead plaintiffs Sidney Hillman Health Center of Rochester and the Teamsters Health Services and Insurance Plan Local 404 asked the appellate court to join two other federal circuits that have held the involvement of doctors in a suit over...

To view the full article, register now.