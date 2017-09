Steel Customers Warn Against 'Disastrous' New Duties

Law360, New York (September 12, 2017, 12:20 PM EDT) -- A collection of U.S. companies relying on foreign components has urged the Trump administration to hold off on imposing new national security-based steel tariffs, warning that new restrictions would be “disastrous” for the U.S. manufacturing base.



The U.S. Department of Commerce has launched an investigation under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962, a relatively obscure statute that gives the administration to impose sweeping new tariffs or other obstacles on imports that it deems a threat to U.S. national security.



After a high-profile rollout...

To view the full article, register now.