Bosch Agrees To $33.4M Deal In Auto Parts Price-Fixing MDL

By John Kennedy

Law360, New York (September 12, 2017, 8:28 PM EDT) -- Robert Bosch GmbH and Robert Bosch LLC have agreed to pay $33.4 million to settle antitrust lawsuits involving four different types of auto parts, consumers seeking preliminary approval of the deal told a Michigan federal judge Monday.

The settlement would resolve the end-payor plaintiffs’ claims against Bosch in the massive automotive parts antitrust litigation alleging a conspiracy to fix prices and rig bids for parts, thus improperly inflating their prices. The parts specifically involved in the Bosch settlement are windshield wiper systems, starters, fuel injection systems...
Documents

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Fuel Injection Systems - End-Payor Actions


Case Number

2:13-cv-02203

Court

Michigan Eastern

Nature of Suit

Anti-Trust

Judge

Marianne O. Battani

Date Filed

December 23, 2013

