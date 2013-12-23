Bosch Agrees To $33.4M Deal In Auto Parts Price-Fixing MDL

Law360, New York (September 12, 2017, 8:28 PM EDT) -- Robert Bosch GmbH and Robert Bosch LLC have agreed to pay $33.4 million to settle antitrust lawsuits involving four different types of auto parts, consumers seeking preliminary approval of the deal told a Michigan federal judge Monday.



The settlement would resolve the end-payor plaintiffs’ claims against Bosch in the massive automotive parts antitrust litigation alleging a conspiracy to fix prices and rig bids for parts, thus improperly inflating their prices. The parts specifically involved in the Bosch settlement are windshield wiper systems, starters, fuel injection systems...

