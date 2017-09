Lincoln National Must Face Class Action Over COI Increases

Law360, New York (September 12, 2017, 6:29 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge on Monday found a group of Lincoln National Corp. life insurance policyholders have stated a case for breach of contract in their class action against the company for cost of insurance rate increases, although he trimmed a few of their state law claims.



U.S. District Court Judge Gerald J. Pappert said the plaintiffs had provided enough support for their contention that Lincoln raised their COI rates to make up for past losses in violation of the terms of their policies for the...

