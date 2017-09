Former GC For National Intelligence Director Joins MoFo

Law360, New York (September 15, 2017, 1:31 PM EDT) -- Morrison & Foerster LLP has hired the most recent confirmed general counsel for the Office of the Director of National Intelligence to serve as of counsel in the firm’s expanding national security and global risk and crisis management practices.



Robert Litt, who helped manage the fallout from Edward Snowden’s disclosures about the National Security Agency, joined the firm on Sept. 5 to advise clients about privacy, cybersecurity and risk management and to assist with white collar investigations.



“I was really struck by [Morrison & Foerster’s] commitment...

