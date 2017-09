WeWork Hits Chinese Rival UrWork With TM Suit

Law360, New York (September 12, 2017, 1:40 PM EDT) -- Co-working giant WeWork filed a trademark lawsuit Tuesday against a Chinese rival called UrWork over plans to launch its first New York City location, deepening an ongoing legal battle between the two startups.



WeWork, a booming company valued at $20 billion that provides shared offices for freelancers and small businesses, has been sparring with the quick-growing Chinese rival over the similar name for months, filing a similar infringement case in London in July.



The new case, filed in Manhattan federal court, was prompted by UrWork's plan...

