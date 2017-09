LA Can’t Join SF In Sanctuary City Fight

Law360, Washington (September 12, 2017, 8:19 PM EDT) -- A California federal court on Monday denied Los Angeles’ effort to intervene in San Francisco’s lawsuit against Department of Justice conditions on law enforcement grants that require so-called sanctuary cities to help enforce immigration laws, leading the city to say it will file its own complaint.



Judge William H. Orrick rejected Los Angeles’ argument for conserving judicial resources and letting the court consider weighing different local policies, instead determining that Los Angeles’ motion “upends established venue and forum rules.” He said those rules inherently result in...

