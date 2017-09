Del. Chief Judge Sets Post-TC Heartland Venue Guidelines

Law360, New York (September 12, 2017, 8:03 PM EDT) -- The District of Delaware’s chief judge said Monday that after a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling, companies must have a permanent and physical presence in the state to be sued there for patent infringement, so he transferred one case and ordered further discovery in another.



In opinions in cases brought by Boston Scientific Corp. and Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., Chief Judge Leonard Stark wrote that a company has a “regular and established place of business” in Delaware, allowing it to be sued in the state under the...

