Top NY Court Won't Take Up Exxon Climate Subpoena Appeal

Law360, New York (September 12, 2017, 2:36 PM EDT) -- New York's highest court on Tuesday rejected ExxonMobil's appeal of rulings ordering its outside auditor PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP to comply with state Attorney General Eric Schneiderman's subpoena for documents as part of his climate change probe of Exxon, documents that Exxon asserted were subject to accountant-client privilege under Texas law.



Exxon lost its bid Tuesday to appeal an Appellate Division ruling that New York law applies to Attorney General Eric Schneiderman's subpoena of documents from its accountant. (AP) The Court of Appeals denied Exxon's motion to appeal...

