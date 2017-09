Insurance Broker Must Still Face Blinded Hockey Player Suit

Law360, New York (September 12, 2017, 4:42 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge Tuesday said he would not rethink his decision to keep an insurance broker from escaping a partially blinded hockey player’s insurance coverage lawsuit, saying a recent Seventh Circuit decision cited by the broker does not help its cause.



U.S. District Judge Joan B. Gottschall denied the motion for reconsideration by The David Agency Insurance Inc. stemming from her decision to keep part of the lawsuit by ex-Federal Hockey League player Kyler Moje alive. Moje is seeking to collect an $800,000 judgment won...

