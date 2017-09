Enviros Say 3rd Circ. Got Pa. Pipeline Permit Ruling Wrong

Law360, New York (September 12, 2017, 3:45 PM EDT) -- The Delaware Riverkeeper Network on Tuesday urged the Third Circuit to reconsider its backing of Pennsylvania water permits for a Kinder Morgan unit's $143 million natural gas pipeline project, saying the ruling clearly conflicts with an earlier decision upholding a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers permit for the project.



A Third Circuit panel on Aug. 30 rejected the environmental group's challenge of the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection’s September issuance of a conditional Clean Water Act permit for Tennessee Gas Pipeline Co. LLC’s $143 million Orion...

