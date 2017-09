Michelle Obama’s Chief Of Staff Joins Buckley Sandler

Law360, Washington (September 12, 2017, 5:03 PM EDT) -- Former first lady Michelle Obama’s chief of staff has joined Buckley Sandler LLP as a partner to run the firm’s Chicago office, according to an announcement Tuesday welcoming the former Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP partner.



Christina “Tina” M. Tchen told Law360 on Tuesday that she came to financial-services-focused Buckley Sandler, after spending the entire Obama administration with the White House, first as head of the public engagement office, in part because of its leading role in financial services law. Tchen said in an...

