Texas Hospital Urges High Court To Toss Nurses' Salary Fight

Law360, Dallas (September 12, 2017, 7:31 PM EDT) -- A Texas hospital has asked the Texas Supreme Court to throw out a jury verdict awarding a group of nurses back pay, arguing lower courts wrongly treated the nurses’ annual performance evaluations as employment contracts that set a certain salary.



In a petition for review filed Friday, McAllen Hospitals LP argued it should win a take-nothing judgment against four nurses who claimed the hospital had implicitly agreed to pay them a fixed annual salary instead of on an hourly basis. The hospital argued the nurses’ win...

